LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Every year fireworks can often startle and frighten many pets and cause some of them to run away from their homes during the Fourth of July holiday.

To help pet owners, the Animal Foundation is waiving all of its reclaim fees at the shelter through July 10 this year.

In 2022, The Animal Foundation took in more than 200 stray animals between July 1 to July 5. In 2021, the shelter took in more than 550 pets during the first 10 days of July. It can be one of the busiest times for the shelter.

Have a lost pet?

If your pet is missing the shelter urges the public to check The Animal Foundation’s Lost and Found page as the website is updated regularly

as the website is updated regularly Pet owners searching for lost pets can check the neighborhood because pets usually do not go too far from home

Posting a photo of a lost pet on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or the Nextdoor app can also help get the word out

To reclaim your lost pet at The Animal Foundation, come to the shelter immediately. No appointment is necessary

The Animal Foundation is waving all reclaim fees for lost and stray animals from July 1 through July 10, 2023 (The Animal Foundation)

Found a lost pet?

If you find a lost pet, The Animal Foundation advises holding onto the animal and looking for the owner before bringing them to the shelter.

Lost and stray pets picked up by Animal Protection Services are brought to The Animal Foundation’s Lied Animal Shelter. The Animal Foundation also accepts stray and lost pets brought in by members of the community. If you have lost a pet in the City of Henderson, contact the Henderson Animal Shelter.