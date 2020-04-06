10K personal hygiene kits being donated to students, books needed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For local students in high-poverty neighborhoods, the coronavirus brings extra challenges. So, three non-profits are handing out supplies to thousands of children across the Las Vegas valley.

What’s especially needed are books appropriate for middle and high school students.

The Direct Care to Kids initiative is an effort between three local non-profits and their partners to get donations that include books, academic materials and personal care items.

On Monday, Some of the partners, Sands Cares donated personal hygiene kits and ATT started delivering them. Eventually, 10,000 kits will be given to children across the valley.

“The families have just been so surprised and so grateful during this time to be able to have them delivered to them to not only help their kids stay up to date educationally but also keep them safe,” said Elise Bruinsma, site coordinator, Communities in Schools of Nevada.

The three organizations are the Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities in Schools of Nevada.

According to the Public Education Foundation, about a third of CCSD students lacked technology resources at home at the start of distance learning. The organization raised more than $300,000 to help the district buy Chromebooks for students to bring home.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off “chapter books” at Spread the Word Nevada’s” office at 1065 American Pacific Drive, suite 160, Henderson, Nevada 89074.