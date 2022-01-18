How to get your finances in order for 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of your goals for the new year might be to get your finances in order and set a budget.

Financial experts recommend taking a look at your finances from the previous year to see where you spent the most money and what unexpected expenses came up. This helps when setting a baseline for a budget.

It’s a good idea to set some new savings goals. Maybe you want to save for a car, home or just build up your emergency account.

Goodwill and HELP of Southern Nevada offer budgeting workshops.

“With my budgeting now, it’s allowed me to become more aware. I’m like an automatic calculator. The second I hear about something I am constantly breaking it down from paycheck to paycheck, days to weeks,” said Andrae Robinson who participated in Goodwill’s budget workshop.

There are also numerous free apps, such as Every Dollar, that can help you set a budget