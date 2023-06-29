LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who didn’t want to be Indiana Jones as a kid?

There’s a place right here in Las Vegas where anyone can learn how to crack a bullwhip just like Dr. Jones.

Western Stage Props has supplied blockbuster flicks and local productions with whips and other props for 30 years. Owner “Cowboy” Kyle Petersen said they have bullwhips with a wide price range of $60 to $1000 for different skill levels.

Some of their smaller bullwhips include tiny “danger noodles” which can be cracked indoors.

The prop company also sells replica firearms and fake blood, along with a variety of foam and rubber props. Petersen said they see a range of people and needs coming in, from film and tv show creators to cosplayers and Tiktokers.

You can purchase or rent their items as well as request bullwhip lessons.

Western Stage Props is located at 4017 Dean Martin Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89103 USA near Hotel Rio, off Dean Martin Drive and Flamingo Road.

The latest installment of the Indiana Jones series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hits theaters Thursday, June 29.