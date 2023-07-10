LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much anticipated Amazon Prime Days are July 11 and 12. It’s a two-day shopping event where Amazon Prime members get access to major savings.

The big question is: is it worth all the hype?

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said you’ll get a great deal as long as you know what to buy. The best deals are on Amazon’s own products which include their electronics.

There are also good deals on home goods, kitchen appliances, fashion, memberships, and even Amazon’s basics merchandise. How do you know you are getting the best deal?

Woroch suggested that do your research, especially on price histories.

Woroch said online retailers fluctuate their prices all the time. Sometimes they’ll even inflate their original price to make that deal or discount percent look like a better value. Don’t be fooled.

“Don’t let those big discount claims influence your purchase,” Woroch added. “Be smart and research price histories to determine if now is the best deal you are seeing.”

She said you can do that by using Camel Camel Camel to track the prices of items sold on Amazon. It will show you if the Prime Day deal is the lowest selling price.

You can also download the “honey browser extension” which allows you to set a sale alert. It will notify you when the price drops.

Amazon’s app also makes it easy to track prime day sales. Scroll through the site on the app, hit the “Watch This Deal ” icon and it will alert you when that item goes on sale on prime day.

Amazon isn’t the only one offering big deals next week. Target has Circle Week, offering savings from July 9 to 15 with big sales across a bunch of categories.

Walmart Plus Week is another big sale. It’s from July 10 to 13. If you are a Walmart Plus member, you’ll get early access.