LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has officially sprung, and some tend to use this time of year to clear out the clutter with some spring cleaning.

However, sprucing up your finances can be just as important as cleaning your home.

In a recent survey from Bankrate, 14% of people said they want to beef up their savings, and another 20% of people said that paying down debt is their main financial goal this year.

Sometimes, it’s easier said than done. That’s why CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger has some tips.

“Look at where you’re spending, and usually people can find a little bit of fudge factor, some money that they can allocate toward debt payments. Next, create a list and say, ‘what is my highest interest debt right now?'” she suggested.

Schlesinger suggested for those trying to achieve their financial goals to prioritize to avoid becoming overwhelmed, and to keep on top of your credit score.