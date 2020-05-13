How to fund college? State contest and upcoming event can provide answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between tuition, room and board and other expenses, college can be costly. The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office wants to remind families they are hosting a digital event designed to make funding for college a little easier.

The event will take place on May 29 which is National College Savings Day. The event was originally planned to take place at the Discovery Children’s Museum but due to coronavirus will now be done online. The event will help parents plan and save for their child’s education after high school. Topics to be discusses include scholarships, FASFA, grants and student loans.

Deputy Treasurer Tya Mathis-Coleman says the event is for everyone, not matter the age of your child.

“A lot of the times parents, they don’t know what they don’t know. This is a time for them to ask questions, ask us questions about financial aid, ask us questions about scholarships. If we can’t be the resource for your student we will help you find that resources so that you are not in this alone. The state treasurer’s office, we are here to help you through this process, from start to finish,” Mathis-Coleman said.

If you have some questions prior to the May 29 event date, the department will host weekly webinars on Wednesdays.

The office has also launched a new contest to encourage students to think about their future. There are several savings accounts to help fund college.

Families can win $529 in a college savings account in The “Your College Future” contest. This money can help teens reach their college and career goals.

Each year, thousands of people use the various college funding programs from the state, including the 529 program to the Millennium Scholarship.

State Treasurer Zach Conine wants everyone to consider what’s next for your student.

“From a college savings prospective, we are going to continue to look for new and innovative ways to provide the tools, resources, and funding that Nevada needs in order to prepare themselves for the workforce of the future. As Nevada comes out of this immediate response of stay home for nevada period and starts to get back to work, we want to continue to give everyone tools so they can be part of that success.” ))

No taxpayer dollars were used to create the contest. It is funded by contributions from the SSGA Upromise 529 plan.