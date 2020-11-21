How to create a ‘social bubble’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are all being cautioned to limit our interactions for the Thanksgiving holiday, to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to keep interactions to just our “bubble,” our immediate family. But in some other cultures, “social bubbles” are encouraged.

Let’s be clear here, when you interact with more people, you increase your odds of acquiring and spreading COVID-19. Staying home and limiting your face-to-face contact with people is still the best way to avoid COVID-19.

But in New Zealand and parts of the U.K., “social bubbles” are encouraged. They can be an effective way of extending contact beyond the household, if managed properly because you commit to only hanging out with certain individuals.

COVID bubbles can be made up of close friends, extended family, neighbors and coworkers

This might be what many of you are already doing. You probably have a COVID-19 bubble. It could be your group of close friends, your extended family members, your neighbors or even your co-workers.

Here’s how to bubble safely

Know about people’s health conditions

Set ground rules

But keep in mind, “bubbles” can also make it difficult to perform contact tracing.

Even if it’s your best friend in the world, the CDC says you shouldn’t get together with people who have not been wearing masks, or practicing good hygiene.