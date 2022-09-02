LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With scorching temperatures forcing practically everyone in the Las Vegas valley indoors for some cool air, some NV Energy customers may have received an alert asking them to conserve power during the hottest part of the day.

For some valley residents, fighting the heat is a challenge all on its own, especially as some try to keep from breaking the bank.

For those trying to stay cool while fighting rising energy costs, the best advice is to keep consistency. Cool your home before 5 p.m., because power demand is the highest between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. During those times, adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

Be prepared regardless, because your bills will likely be higher during this time of year.

“It has been high, higher than usual, but my daughter and I both have medical issues so we have to have a cool house,” said Las Vegas resident Sharon Stingly. “So it makes it harder, but I’m on a payment plan which I like very much. That’s helping me because it keeps it steady all year long.”

Also, use your dishwashers, washing machines, and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., and only run your pool pump eight to 12 hours a day — preferably after 8 p.m.

Vice President of Transmission for NV Energy Josh Langdon also said that due to this being a holiday weekend and many people will be out of the house, it’s the perfect opportunity to keep your thermostat in the 80s to help with your bill.

Indoor temperatures in the 80s are safe to keep your pets in.

Another easy way to stay cool in the heat is to visit one of many cooling stations located throughout the valley.

Some cooling stations will be closed on Labor Day, so make sure to check the hours of operation above.