LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke to a woman about her tips on how parents and kids should come together to make their new year’s resolutions succeed.

Mom Sarah Moore is the founder of Dandelion Seeds Positive Parenting where she shares vlogs to help other parents.

“I have training in everything from child development to interpersonal neurobiology trauma recovery,” Moore said.

Moore’s biggest piece of advice when setting goals together with children is to pay attention to what is important to the child.

“One of the quickest ways to get kids to tune out is when we start telling them what their goals should be. Nobody likes hearing the ‘should’ word right?” Moore said. “So if we start paying attention to what’s important to our children, on what they want to accomplish and how we can support, they are much more likely to interact with us and care about the outcome.”

She said to be cautious to not assume that your child will prioritize a goal the same way you would.

“It’s really common, the parent says, ‘well you agreed to the goal’ and then lays down the law. But that makes the kids shut down all together. If we can meet them where they are, and figure out how can we have peace and support together, maybe we co-create the goal and follow through together, rather than independently and have a child who feels better about it,” Moore said.

Another tip Moore told 8 News Now is that if your children see that you are working hard to achieve your new year’s resolution, they might just do the same.