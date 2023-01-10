LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Public Libraries is aimed at helping Nevadans learn more about the natural beauty and history of the state. At the same time, a goal is to get more Nevadans into public libraries and learn about what is available with a free library card.
The new Library Park Pass program began at the beginning of the year and provides public library card holders free entry to Nevada’s 27 state parks. This includes the following parks in and near Las Vegas:
- Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort
- Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs)
- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
- Valley of Fire State Park
- Big Bend of the Colorado State Park (Laughlin)
Passes to the parks can be checked out at local libraries by anyone who has a valid library card in the state. While there is a limited number available, it allows the pass holder one day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of 8 people or less. Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours.
The pass does NOT include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part of the Nevada State Park system. According to the state, the passes are funded by the Nevada State Parks Gift Shop Grant Program, which allocates the proceeds from all Nevada State Parks Gift Shop sales to educational and interpretive programs in Nevada’s State Parks.
