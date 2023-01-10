LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Public Libraries is aimed at helping Nevadans learn more about the natural beauty and history of the state. At the same time, a goal is to get more Nevadans into public libraries and learn about what is available with a free library card.

The new Library Park Pass program began at the beginning of the year and provides public library card holders free entry to Nevada’s 27 state parks. This includes the following parks in and near Las Vegas:

Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort

Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs)

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Valley of Fire State Park

Big Bend of the Colorado State Park (Laughlin)

Passes to the parks can be checked out at local libraries by anyone who has a valid library card in the state. While there is a limited number available, it allows the pass holder one day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of 8 people or less. Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours.

The pass does NOT include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part of the Nevada State Park system. According to the state, the passes are funded by the Nevada State Parks Gift Shop Grant Program, which allocates the proceeds from all Nevada State Parks Gift Shop sales to educational and interpretive programs in Nevada’s State Parks.

Blue Diamond Library

16A Cottonwood Drive

Blue Diamond, NV 89004

Phone: 702-875-4295

Bunkerville Library

150 W Virginia St

Bunkerville, NV 89007

Phone: 702-346-5238

Centennial Hills Library

6711 North Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Phone: 702-507-6100

Clark County Library

1401 E. Flamingo Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-507-3400

East Las Vegas Library

2851 East Bonanza Road

Las Vegas NV 89101

Phone: 702-507-3500

Enterprise Library

8310 South Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Phone: 702-507-3760

Goodsprings Library

365 W San Pedro Ave

Goodsprings, NV 89019

Phone: 702-874-1366

Indian Springs Library

715 Gretta Lane

Indian Springs, NV 89018

Phone: 702-879-3845

Laughlin Library

2840 S Needles Hwy

Laughlin, NV 89029

Phone: 702-507-4060

Meadows Village Library and Homework Center

251 West Boston Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Phone: 702-474-0023

Mesquite Library

160 West First North St

Mesquite, NV 89027

Phone: 702-507-4080

Moapa Town Library

1340 E Hwy 168

Moapa, NV 89025

Phone: 702-864-2438

Moapa Valley Library

350 N Moapa Valley Blvd

Overton, NV 89040

Phone: 702-397-2690

Mount Charleston Library

75 Ski Chalet Place

Las Vegas, NV 89124

Phone: 702-872-5585

Rainbow Library

3150 N. Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Phone: 702-507-3710

Sahara West Library

9600 West Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Phone: 702-507-3630

Sandy Valley Library

650 W. Quartz Ave

Sandy Valley, NV 89019

Phone: 702-723-5333

Searchlight Library

200 Michael Wendall Way

Searchlight, NV 89046

Phone: 702-297-1442

Spring Valley Library

4280 South Jones Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Phone: 702-507-3820

Summerlin Library

1771 Inner Circle Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: 702-507-3860

Sunrise Library

5400 Harris Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89110

Phone: 702-507-3900

West Charleston Library

6301 W. Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Phone: 702-507-3940

West Las Vegas Library

951 West Lake Mead Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Phone: 702-507-3980

Windmill Library

7060 W Windmill LN

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Phone: 702-507-6030

Whitney Library

5175 East Tropicana Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89122

Phone: 702-507-4010