LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Public Libraries is aimed at helping Nevadans learn more about the natural beauty and history of the state. At the same time, a goal is to get more Nevadans into public libraries and learn about what is available with a free library card.

The new Library Park Pass program began at the beginning of the year and provides public library card holders free entry to Nevada’s 27 state parks. This includes the following parks in and near Las Vegas:

  • Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort
  • Ice Age Fossils State Park (Tule Springs)
  • Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
  • Valley of Fire State Park
  • Big Bend of the Colorado State Park (Laughlin)

Passes to the parks can be checked out at local libraries by anyone who has a valid library card in the state. While there is a limited number available, it allows the pass holder one day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of 8 people or less. Park fees may be assessed for boating, camping, or other specific fees including special programs or tours.

The pass does NOT include federal, regional, or other public lands in Nevada that are not part of the Nevada State Park system. According to the state, the passes are funded by the Nevada State Parks Gift Shop Grant Program, which allocates the proceeds from all Nevada State Parks Gift Shop sales to educational and interpretive programs in Nevada’s State Parks.

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

Blue Diamond Library  
16A Cottonwood Drive   
Blue Diamond, NV 89004
Phone: 702-875-4295

Bunkerville Library  
150 W Virginia St   
Bunkerville, NV 89007
Phone: 702-346-5238

Centennial Hills Library  
6711 North Buffalo Drive   
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Phone: 702-507-6100

Clark County Library  
1401 E. Flamingo Rd.   
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Phone: 702-507-3400

East Las Vegas Library
2851 East Bonanza Road
Las Vegas NV 89101
Phone: 702-507-3500

Enterprise Library  
8310 South Las Vegas Blvd   
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Phone: 702-507-3760

Goodsprings Library  
365 W San Pedro Ave   
Goodsprings, NV 89019
Phone: 702-874-1366

Indian Springs Library  
715 Gretta Lane   
Indian Springs, NV 89018
Phone: 702-879-3845

Laughlin Library  
2840 S Needles Hwy   
Laughlin, NV 89029
Phone: 702-507-4060

Meadows Village Library and Homework Center  
251 West Boston Ave    
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Phone: 702-474-0023

Mesquite Library  
160 West First North St   
Mesquite, NV 89027
Phone: 702-507-4080

Moapa Town Library  
1340 E Hwy 168   
Moapa, NV 89025
Phone: 702-864-2438

Moapa Valley Library  
350 N Moapa Valley Blvd   
Overton, NV 89040
Phone: 702-397-2690

Mount Charleston Library  
75 Ski Chalet Place
Las Vegas, NV 89124
Phone: 702-872-5585

Rainbow Library  
3150 N. Buffalo Drive   
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Phone: 702-507-3710

Sahara West Library  
9600 West Sahara Ave   
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Phone: 702-507-3630

Sandy Valley Library  
650 W. Quartz Ave   
Sandy Valley, NV 89019
Phone: 702-723-5333

Searchlight Library  
200 Michael Wendall Way   
Searchlight, NV 89046
Phone: 702-297-1442

Spring Valley Library  
4280 South Jones Blvd   
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Phone: 702-507-3820

Summerlin Library  
1771 Inner Circle Drive   
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: 702-507-3860

Sunrise Library  
5400 Harris Ave   
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Phone: 702-507-3900

West Charleston Library  
6301 W. Charleston Blvd   
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Phone: 702-507-3940

West Las Vegas Library  
951 West Lake Mead Blvd 
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Phone: 702-507-3980

Windmill Library  
7060 W Windmill LN   
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Phone: 702-507-6030

Whitney Library  
5175 East Tropicana Ave   
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Phone: 702-507-4010