How to boost your WiFi for a faster internet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one likes a bad internet connection, so how do you know you’ve got the best one, especially with more people working from home? It turns out there are ways to boost your WiFi signal.

Now that many of you are working from home and have kids attending school from home, you might notice your wifi has seriously slowed down. But you can change that and make it as robust as possible with some simple tips and add-on gadgets.

When the pandemic hit, Jamie and Alphonse Wichrowski started working their full-time jobs from home.

“We’re lucky enough, grateful to have kept them,” Wichrowski said.

Carving out personal spaces for everyone in their home became challenging when both daughters began distance learning.

“We’ve got a kid in the kitchen, my husband’s in the kitchen, and a kid in the bedroom,” Wichrowski said. I’m literally in the playroom, surrounded by Lego’s.”

Four people on different devices can take a toll on the speed of the internet.

“The biggest issue we saw, was more with our ISP,” said Wichrowski. “Our internet would go out occasionally.”

“There were a lot of zooms with total strangers that potentially held my future in their hands when the internet would be slow,” Wichrowski said. “Should I just do it on my phone? Where is a hot spot? I’m going to go to Starbucks.”

To give your wifi a boost, start with your internet service provider. It probably loans you a router, so call the company to make sure your router is up to date. If it’s not you can usually exchange your old one for the latest version.

While you’re on the phone with your provider, look into upgrading your plan, as the one you committed to years ago might no longer support all the devices right now.

Now, back to that router: Where you place it is key. Place it on the same floor of the home where everyone will be using their devices.

Consider putting it high up on a shelf instead of tucked away in a low cabinet.

If your house has some dead zones, many levels, or far off workspaces, consider getting a wifi extender to bounce your signal a bit further.

If that’s not quite enough, invest in a mesh network to create more routers within your home

The Wichrowski family had some of the equipment replaced outside the house to help stabilize the internet within, and they beefed up their wifi equivalent to that of a small business.

“It gives us great wifi coverage and speeds throughout the house,” said Alphonse Wichrowski.

Here’s one last tip: Consider plugging yourself in with an ethernet cable or through an inexpensive adapter. They’re cheap, will free up wifi for other users, and will guarantee a good internet connection.