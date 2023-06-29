LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the mercury rises, so does the danger. Summer heat can be dangerous and even deadly. Temperatures are starting to hit near triple digits, and it’s important to know how to stay safe in the heat.

Dr. David Weismiller at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine tells 8 News Now the importance of staying hydrated in this heat. “We recommend that you always start with fluid first thing in the day so when you get up get about 8 ounces of water, and then throughout the day you want to be thinking about a half ounce to an ounce of water per pound of body weight that you have,” explained Dr. Weismiller.

If you drink too much water it can lead to water intoxication, and symptoms include dizziness and brain fog. “If you have too much water in the system it causes electrolyte imbalances. Your sodium, your potassium, those types of things, and when those are off do not function correctly at many different levels from the major organ systems all the way to the cellular level,” said Dr. Weismiller.

But most of the issues come from dehydration, not overhydration.

Make sure you also have sunscreen, clothes that cover the majority of your skin, and a hat and sunglasses to protect your face.