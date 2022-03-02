LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big weekend for NASCAR fans is headed to the valley in a matter of days and could cause a bit of a delay for drivers on local roadways.

Nevada Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be mindful of traffic delay hotspots in the northeast valley on Friday, March, 4 through Sunday, March 6 before and after race activities.

The heaviest traffic is expected along the I-15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Boulevard) as well as Las Vegas Boulevard, north of East Craig Road.

NDOT is asking drivers to avoid the specific areas listed below if possible during the three-day event.

Friday, March 4 – NASCAR Truck Race

1:00 p.m. – Tickets gates open

6:00 p.m. – NASCAR Truck race begins

7: 50 p.m. – Estimated conclusion of event

Saturday, March 5 – NASCAR Xfinity Series

10:00 a.m. – Ticket gates open

1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins

4:00 p.m. – Estimated conclusion of event

Sunday, March 6 – NASCAR Cup Series Race

8:00 a.m. – Ticket gates open

12:30 p.m. – Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube begins

3:30 p.m. – Estimated conclusing of event

For more information on updates throughout NASCAR weekend follow @8newsnow on all social media platforms.