LAS VEGAS — Anyone driving around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway around sunrise the next few days won’t be able to miss the mass exodus of people leaving the Electric Daisy Carnival. The three-day event starts Friday and ends early Monday morning.

Three main roads will be impacted by EDC traffic: The northern 215 Beltway, I-15, and Las Vegas Boulevard.

You can expect the traffic on Saturday, Sunday, and especially Monday around 6 a.m. There will be thousands of people leaving the speedway headed toward the main roads mentioned above.