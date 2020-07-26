How to apply for help through the CARES Housing Assistance Program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program hopes to help Nevadans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program just launched, and 8 News Now has gotten a lot of questions from our viewers about how to apply for the help.

Here’s what you need to do:

Go to housing.nv.gov

Scroll down and choose your category

Then choose your county

Everything you need to know will be on the next page

The CARES Housing Assistance Program is meant to help Nevadans, who have lost income or their jobs because of the coronavirus.

To apply, if you live in Clark County, you need to contact one of the 14 listed partner agencies. Some can help with rent, mortgage or utility payments, or a combination of the three.

Documents you need include:

Photo ID

Copies of your bank statements

A copy of your lease agreement, mortgage statement or utility bill

You also have to show how you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19. That can be through paystubs, bank statements or proof of unemployment.

State leaders say they’re trying to get this funding to those in need as soon as possible.

“The goal here is to help people with any rent, back-rent that was accrued during the pandemic, specifically during the time of the eviction foreclosure process,” said State Treasurer Zach Conine.

How much help you get is determined on a case-by-case basis, and it is also based on how much federal cares act funding is available.

Applications will be accepted until the funds are gone.