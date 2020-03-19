How to allergy-proof your home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Springtime in the Las Vegas valley can be miserable for allergy sufferers. The native and non-native plants and trees in the valley are blooming.

A variety of trees including olive, mulberry, mesquite can be major culprits. There’s also ragweed, grasses and sagebrush to make matters worse. The highest pollen counts usually occur in the morning and lessen toward the evening.

Those with seasonal allergies usually have symptoms including sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, irritated eyes, sore throat and sinus pressure.

Mayo Clinic has a web page dedicated to dealing with allergies that offers some helpful suggestions on what can be done to make your home allergy-proof.

Among other suggestions, it recommends: