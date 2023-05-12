LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey taken by Clark County students shows nearly a quarter don’t feel safe in the classroom, impacting their ability to learn.

Five high schools heavily influenced the survey results: Cheyenne High School, Legacy High School, Chaparral High School, Basic Academy of International Studies and Valley High School.

At Cheyenne, only two in five students reported feeling safe.

For Legacy, Basic, and Chaparral, nearly half of the student population didn’t feel safe.

“We also recognize the challenge with the availability and use of social media putting isolated incidents on display that may not represent the overall student perceptions,” Greg Manzi, the assistant superintendent of the Clark County School District, said on Thursday.

The survey results were presented at Thursday’s Clark County School Board meeting, and board president Evelyn Garcia Morales says student safety is a complicated issue.

“Safety is not an isolated challenge … there are lots of layers to this. Classroom size may be part of the challenge as well that we have to address,” Garcia Morales said.

Students were asked various questions, and the responses varied by high school. Yet largely, an overwhelming number of kids responded.

The schools that felt less safe had problems with bullying.

At Cheyenne, 51% of students said the school did a good job of preventing bullying. Legacy was at 54%, Basic 53%, and Chaparral 55%.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara pointed the finger at problems in the community.

“There’s a lot of violence in the community that’s spilling into our campuses, so we’re deeply concerned and there are some changes that we’re going to make,” Jara said.

The changes include introducing metal detectors at the start of the next school year at some high schools.

On Thursday, 8 News Now reported the district asked lawmakers for $21 million to double its police force, adding officers at elementary and middle schools.

“If we’re going to keep our teachers teaching and our children learning, this is an investment that the state needs to make,” Jara said.

Some high schools — Legacy and Cheyenne in particular — were also schools where police have issued the most criminal citations so far this year.

As for the high schools where students felt the safest, all the magnet schools scored high. Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy and Northwest Career and Technical Academy were near the top.

Here’s a list of the results for all CCSD schools on safety and bullying:

Results were provided for all but two high schools, Acceleration Academy High School and Cowan Sunset Southeast High School.