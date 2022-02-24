LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most severe impact on Americans, coming out of the crisis in Ukraine will be an increase in gas prices.

The latest from AAA shows we are paying $3.54 nationally right now for a gallon of gas.



If this crisis continues, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says we can see oil, gas prices, and utility prices up even more.



A hike in agricultural prices for wheat and corn could also be on the rise because Russia and Ukraine are big exporters.



“We can see metal prices when we look at iron ore, palladium in those chips that we need in cars, all will add to inflationary pressures at least in short team,” said Schlesinger.

With inflation at a 40 year high, economists expected the 7.5% to drift a little higher.

“I’m talking to economists who say this could go up to 9% inflation so everything is going to cost more,” she added.

With a conflict that could cost a lot of economic damage, markets are going to be volatile.

Her advice to investors is to take a deep breath and not to panic.

“If they go down big today, they could go up big tomorrow.. try not to react, stick to that game plan…remember if you’re a long term investor, these moments are real tests,” Schlesinger said.



