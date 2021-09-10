‘I am all cried out,’ local man says the federal vaccine mandate impacted his job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees isn’t sitting well for some local business owners and employees.

Legal experts say although it is a mandate, employees still have a choice on the matter.

The three options include: get the vaccine, get tested for COVID or lose your job.

John Allen spoke with 8 News Now and says he is coming to terms with his decision to quit his job because of the vaccine mandate.

“I am all cried out, I can no longer walk into my office,” he said. “It’s about what you stand for if you don’t stand for anything then you fall for everything.”

On Thursday evening, Allen resigned from his job, right after the president’s announcement stating that all businesses with more than 10 employees will need to mandate vaccines.

“I don’t know what’s really in that tube. The reading on the tube can say so many things of ingredients but at the end of the day what are they really inserting into your body? I don’t know, Allen tells 8 News Now.

There are many people on social media commenting and saying, “It should be a person’s choice to do either.”

While others say this mandate will be overturned.

But attorney Mathew Hoffman with Battle Born Injury Lawyers says that’s very unlikely.

“It’s FDA approved just like any other vaccine that we have all taken as kids in order to go school or college and because of that they are going to enforce this and try to end this,” Hoffman says.

In the end, when making a final decision, it’s best to get the facts from educated sources and talk to your doctor.

President Biden says businesses will face massive fines if employees don’t comply with the new mandate.