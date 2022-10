LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a reported 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

A common area of stress can also be the workplace.

Monday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health day. Good Day Las Vegas anchor John Langeler spoke with Leticia Escamilla from Mindfuel in Motion to talk about some ways to practice mental fitness which she said is as important for the mind as physical fitness is for the body.