LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Vietnam Veteran’s Day, Americans reflect on the sacrifice of those who were part of the military during the conflict, and for many who served, the service doesn’t stop when the battle is over.

“Ever since I was over 12 years old, I wanted to be a combat Marine,” said J. Clifton Slater. Slater, a Purple Heart recipient, says the war was the most intense 13 months of his life.

“We put people in body bags, and yes, we shot people. Yes, we got shot at. But it was a job,” recalled Slater, who frequently hosts a radio show called “The Forgotten Promise” and has written several novels.

Other veterans recall the divisive nature of the conflict and how those who served were treated when they returned to their country.

“Unfortunately, Vietnam veterans weren’t always welcomed back with open arms,” said Vietnam veteran Eric Lunda. “I just tried to move on with my life, which I would advise anybody to do.”

Now Lunda is helping other veterans do just that as president of the Veterans Transition Resource Center near Eastern and Sunset avenues. He retired six years ago and feels fortunate to have survived the war. He says his work at the resource center is his way of giving back. He calls it his “therapy.”

The resource center is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations. Those who wish to donate can send an email. The center also accepts cash or check donations at 2955 E. Sunset Rd. Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120. Checks can be addressed to “VTRC” or “Veterans Transition Resource Center.” Donations are tax-deductible, and more information is available on the VTRC website.