LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on as Las Vegas prepares for its biggest celebration of the year.

This year’s theme is “More in 2024” signifying of all the great events we had in 2023 and exciting events yet to come.

Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority said the 8 minute show will feature a unique choreographed experience filled with a thundering firework display.

“Oh, 2024 is going to be a fabulous year. It’s pretty great when you start with the first Super Bowl in the history of Las Vegas being here. This year will be the biggest firework show we’ve ever had, it’ll be the biggest firework show in the world,” Hill explained. “We’re in the midst of the best time that Las Vegas has ever had. We’re a category one, we are the sports and entertainment capital of the world and now we’re going to prove it again in this new year.”

Nine properties up and down the Strip will shoot off fireworks including MGM Grand, Aria Resort, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, the Venetian, Resorts World, The STRAT and the newest addition, Fontainebleau which opened earlier this month.

Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci said planning this year’s performance started right after the smoke settled from last year’s fireworks show

“It’s a delicate balance so we want to make sure, that we overcome that challenge and again over 12,000 electrical circuits to initiate all those fireworks and pyrotechnics on those rooftops, it’s a big undertaking. Then 66 pyrotechnicians are up there right after Christmas and going into the new year and breaking it down,” Cooper explained. “There’s 64 hours of the soundtrack in order for them to design the show so with our design team, it takes a long time. Product selection, we go through each of the products we’re allowed to use on the rooftop safely and that present well.”

It also takes quite a team from Clark County, Metro police and parterning resorts to assist in ringing in the new year.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work,” Hill added. “Obviously when you have a party with 350,000+ people, making sure everybody is safe and everybody has a great time is paramount for everyone involved and they just do a fantastic job.”