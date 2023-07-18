LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Truck drivers are busy on the roads as they travel around the country to deliver goods but the triple-digit temperatures aren’t making things a smooth ride.

Driving in brutally hot weather can do some damage to vehicles, but imagine driving a truck and carrying a big load. If a truck breaks down, help won’t be so easy to come by.

“It’s very hot here,” Ronel Charles a truck driver expressed to 8 News Now. “I go to the shop and take a shower and a bit of relaxing and go back again.”

Charles said he has been driving his truck from New York and going from state to state from hot to even hotter conditions.

During this particular route, he said he would have to spend an extra night in Las Vegas after a tire on his truck was damaged.

However, he said he isn’t able to get an appointment right away, which means a delay in the destination.

For trucker driver Miguel Alvarez, he already had to deal with a dead battery.

“You have an ETA and you have to respect the ETA,” Alvarez said. “It took me a day and a half to get some help because there were so many drivers in the same situation.”

He also told 8 News Now that usually during extreme temperatures truck drivers like himself have some wiggle room to get to their destination, in case there’s a bump in the road.

Of course, staying hydrated is key to staying safe in this weather. But truck drivers told 8 News Now they aren’t able to take bathroom breaks until they are five hours into their drive. So they are careful with their water consumption.