LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The inside of a vehicle can reach up to 160 degrees when sitting outside in the hot sun.

There were 36 hot car deaths in the U.S. last year and nine so far this year in 2023, according to Consumer Reports.

8 News Now set up our experiment to see what happens inside a hot vehicle. We put a mix of everyday items inside a vehicle on the front dash and parked it outside in the sun.

Thermometer sit inside a vehicle in the summer heat. (KLAS)

We started right when the excessive heat warning went into effect in Clark County at 11 am PST on Friday, July 14. The outside temperature was a little over 100 degrees.

In the first ten minutes, the car spiked to 120 degrees inside. Then an hour and a half later it was over 130 degrees inside with the windshield coming in at 175 degrees. The bucket of ice inside melted in the first half hour.

An hour and 45 minutes into our experiment, a can of soda exploded when the car reached an internal temperature of more than 140 degrees. Most of the items became too hot to touch.

A can of soda exploded when the car reached an internal temperature of more than 140 degrees within an hour and 45 minutes.

We ended the experiment after three hours when the car reached 160 degrees inside.

These dangerous temperatures are deadly. Remember to never leave children or pets inside hot cars and always check your backseat before getting out