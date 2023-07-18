LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – During the long hot summer months a person’s appetite can get thrown off with fewer urges to eat, according to health experts.

Mary Grace Yniguez is a traveling business owner in Southern Highlands and as it continues to heat up, she told 8 News Now she’s noticed a change in her diet.

“I just feel like I don’t want to eat and actually I have to make myself eat,” Yniguez said.

She also added that the decreased appetite makes it harder to hit the gym.

“Yes, I am Filipino, and we do have larger meals like rice and all the meals like the rice and all the other things but I’m also trying to stay away from the things that are inflammatory,” Yniguez explained. “So, I try not to eat gluten because, with the heat already, it’s already causing swelling and whatnot, and someone who’s traveling all the time I’m like no we can’t have that.”

Yniguez isn’t alone, Dr. Jerry Hu said his patients are seeing similar issues.

“During this type of heat, first a lot of things go hand in hand together. Your nutrition, your exercise, your energy, and sleep,” said Dr. Hu.

Dr. Hu says eating nutritional food will help decrease fatigue, as the body is working a bit harder to keep you cool.

“When we think about refined sugar or other types of preservatives and those types of fast food, we want to avoid that. Getting watermelon or other fruits that have hydration and fluids is essential. A big part of that is your body relying on that for energy. That way when you exercise, it all goes hand in hand. You also sleep better when you eat better too,” added Dr. Hu.

That’s why Yniguez is and is putting down the carbonated food and drinks and picking up protein snacks and water.

“I try to do at least some weight training for 15 minutes and then I hop on some cardio for 5 or 10 minutes. I try not to push myself that crazy because with the heat I think you can agree, it’s the exhaustion. It already makes you exhausted,” she said.

During this heat wave, dehydration is more likely to keep you awake.

Dr. Hu advised staying hydrated throughout the day while minimizing water intake at night to reduce interrupted sleep.