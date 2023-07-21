LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Everywhere you turn at the Las Vegas Farm you can see and hear farm animals.

They’ve been providing a home to abused or abandoned farm animals since the 1960s.

Sharon Linsenbardt is the owner of Barn Buddies Rescue, a non-profit that rescues animals and runs the Las Vegas Farm. They have more than 50 animals that they must keep cool this summer.

The Las Vegas Farm has been providing a home to abused or abandoned farm animals since the 1960s. (KLAS)

Her staff of five full-time employees and numerous volunteers are working twice as hard in this heat to take care of these cows, chickens, goats, and more.

They’re running 15 swamp coolers and multiple air conditioners to keep the animals cool. They are also monitoring the animals around the clock to make sure they aren’t having a negative reaction to the heat.

“Coolers, water bottles, very fresh clean water every minute of every day and constantly paying attention if any animal is in trouble or having a little bit more of reaction to this heat,” she added.

Sharon Linsenbardt is the owner of Barn Buddies Rescue, a non-profit that rescues the animals, and runs the Las Vegas Farm. (KLAS)

Small swimming pools are also helping the animals outside stay cool, which come from donations. While the most vulnerable animals are kept inside where there is air conditioning.

The Las Vegas Farm relies on donations and money raised from its weekly farmer’s market to stay running.

It costs nearly $10,000 a month just to feed the animals and now with running coolers their electricity costs have skyrocketed.

They tell 8 News Now they just have to get through the next six to eight weeks of heat.

The farm is always looking for volunteers and donations. For more information on The Las Vegas Farm click HERE.