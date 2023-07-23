LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The extreme heat hitting the Las Vegas valley is affecting everyone differently. However, studies show that extreme heat and mental health issues can go hand in hand.

“We are seeing more hospital visits, more ER visits because of heat-related mental health as well as physical problems,” Dr. Upinder Singh with Valley Oaks Medical Group said.

Dr. Singh said people’s moods can shift when dealing with extreme heat, and sometimes may not notice it right away.

For example, he said when we get dehydrated it is not just our body that suffers.

“You’re thinking becomes unclear, you become irritable you become frustrated,” Dr. Singh said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a common side effect of extreme heat is irritability, which can come from lack of sleep or just being physically uncomfortable

“It affects every single person,” Dr. Singh said. “The biggest thing we need to know is our limits every person is different.”

Those already struggling with mental health issues can be especially vulnerable during this time.

The American Psychiatric Association said some medications like antidepressants and anti-psychotics can affect how the body regulates temperatures.

Dr. Singh said finding ways to cool yourself off is the first step, but if you are someone that knows your mental health is suffering because of the temperatures, seek help before things get worse.