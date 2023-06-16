LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now team hit the streets Friday as part of the 27th year of Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring. 8 News Now took a closer look at how donations through Helping Hands of Vegas Valley change the lives of seniors in the community.

Clara Blackwell retired 13 years ago to help raise her three grandchildren after working at the Flamingo for 43 years. Raising her grandchildren has not been easy on a fixed income and she needed help, which she found through Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.

“Helping hands assisted with food, sometimes they would have clothing down there,” Blackwell said. “Everything has gone up and when you’re on a fixed income, it’s hard to make ends meet. So it helps out tremendously.”

There are five programs through Helping Hand to assist the less fortunate in the community. The pantry program, which benefits clients like Blackwell, helps seniors ages 60 and over with deliveries to their homes.

“We know we can’t sustain the entire month but we can provide a little relief when it comes to food and paper products,” Courtney Humm, community engagement coordinator said.

Each month volunteers bring more than 20 pounds of non-perishable food and 10 pounds of fresh produce to each of the seniors.

“Throughout all our programs we do need funding, we want to get seniors off the waitlist and we want to be able to serve more seniors,” Humm said.

While on the receiving end, Clara has been paying it forward for the past decade by volunteering at Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.

“I will continue to give back for as long as I can,” Blackwell said.

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley also offers transportation, home repair, respite care, and nutrition programs.