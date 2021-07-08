How do you feel about roadside memorials? NDOT wants to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following deadly crashes, it’s not unusual to see roadside memorials to remember those lost. Over the years, there’s been concerns raised that the memorials can distract drivers and pose a safety issue.

The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public when it comes to those memorials on state highways and roadsides and find out what people think. They’ve published this online survey.

More than 300 people die on Nevada’s roads every year. For some families and friends, the memorials bring comfort and may even send a message to other drivers to be careful.

NDOT only removes roadside memorials that endanger traffic such as obstructing a roadway or creating a visual distraction.

Their survey also asks what people think about roadways that are dedicated to fallen law enforcement officers, elected officials, veterans and others. According NDOT, currently there is “no formal and consistent policy for nominating and selecting individuals to honor in this fashion.”