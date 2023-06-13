LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Detroit Red Wings fans fling octopuses onto the ice, the Florida Panthers fans throw rats, but the Vegas Golden Knights fans toss pink flamingos, the kind you might find on a lawn.

VGK superfan Drew Johnson started the tradition in 2018 when he brought a plastic flamingo to a game and threw it onto the ice and the Golden Knights won. It’s now part of a winning tradition that’s been embraced by the team.

Johnson said the pink flamingo caught on with fans because it’s kitschy, fun, and symbolizes Las Vegas. The pink flamingo even has its own Twitter feed.