LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As drought conditions worsen across Southern Nevada, keeping up on when and when not to water your plants and grass is essential.

8 News Now viewers reached out to ask if parks across the valley must follow the same watering schedule as residential areas.

Courtney Krietzburg is a mother who lives on the west side of the valley. She has lived there for over 20 years and is passionate about water conservation.

“I visit local parks almost every weekend I bring my daughter and her friends to parks on the west side, sometimes in north Summerlin, and even up in North Las Vegas,” she said. “It’s very important for all Las Vegas and all Nevada residents to conserve water.”

When it comes to the watering of community parks, Bronson Mach is a spokesman for the Las Vegas Valley Water District and tells 8 News Now that parks are permitted to submit a designation as a community use recreational turf area, under that designation, if approved.

The community parks are also permitted to have an alternative water schedule.

“Parks are following a watering schedule to help ensure that they are doing exactly what residents are doing,” Mach added.

Marco Velotta is the senior management analyst for the City of Las Vegas and tells 8 News Now they have had to replace many sports fields with artificial turf, and at this point last year, they had reduced the use of 100 million gallons of water which is about 8% over the previous fiscal.

“We want to continue to make those conservation measures and do things to reduce our overall consumptive use,” Velotta said.

If you discover water being wasted at a park contact the specific municipality or report it online to them.

Clark County also issued a statement regarding watering restrictions and guidelines and is listed below