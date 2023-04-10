LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The High Occupancy Vehicle, or HOV, lanes will be opened for additional hours to all motorists following a unanimous vote Monday morning by the NDOT Board of Directors.

The hours of operation and enforcement for the HOV lanes were reduced in Oct. 2022 from a 24/7 HOV operation to allow all motorists access to the lanes during hours when they were least used. Those hours will now be extended sometime in the next 30 days.

HOV lanes will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for motorists who have at least one passenger. All motorists will be able to use the HOV lanes from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Currently, all motorists are able to use those lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The HOV lanes could eventually go away. The board voted in favor of doing a NEPA study, which is required by the federal government, to possibly change the HOV lanes to general-purpose use.

Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony spoke of eliminating the HOV lanes during his campaign.








