HOV lane revisions may come sooner than expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Revisions to 24-hour HOV lanes could come sooner than expected after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the possibility of a review in 18 months.

The around-the-clock enforcement of HOV lanes has been a source of a lot of complaints. Sisolak clarified why the enforcement was necessary, saying because Project Neon received federal funding, they had to perform 24/7 enforcement for at least three years or jeopardize that funding.

Now, Sisolak says that three years may be cut in half.

Despite the governor’s words, the state department of transportation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal it is sticking to its original plan.