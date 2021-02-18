HOV lane from northbound I-15 to US 95 closed overnight for barrier repairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The HOV lane through the Spaghetti Bowl taking traffic from northbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday morning while crews make repairs to a crash barrier.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said today that the Neon Gateway HOV onramp to northbound I-15 will also be closed. The temporary closures are needed for an emergency crash impact attenuator repair.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternateroutes if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.