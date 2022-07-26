LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lane restrictions on the 1-15 begin this week as Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue working on the first phase of the I-15 and Tropicana Interchange project.

NDOT crews will begin pouring foundations for 10 new Active Traffix Management (ATM) signs on the I-15 northbound and southbound.

Due to road work, starting Thursday, July 28 through Aug. 25, the northbound and southbound I-15 HOV lanes will be closed between Warm Springs Road and Tropicana Avenue, 24/7. Additional lane closures will also occur during overnight hours. Details on road closures are in the table below.

The ATM signs are being installed during the early phases of the project to assist with traffic management during construction.

Along with the HOV lane closures, there will also be an upcoming traffic shift on Dean Martin Drive.

NDOT’s ATM system uses full-color LED signs to provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare drivers for upcoming incidents that prompt lane closure or restrictions. Drivers will have the opportunity to react before they reach the incident, cutting down commute times and reducing the potential for secondary crashes. The new ATM locations will be located:

The ATM installations and lane closures are part of a roughly three-year project to reconstruct the I-15 and Tropicana Interchange. The reconstruction will raise the height of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, lengthen the bridge to accommodate future widening of I-15, and expand Tropicana Avenue from three lanes to four in both directions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard.

The project will also realign Dean Martin Drive under the Tropicana roadway to improve traffic flow and build an HOV half-interchange on the south side of Harmon Avenue. The project is aimed to help ease congestion and improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, click this link or call 511 before driving.