LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of homes are set to go up within the next year as part of Blue Heron elite builders located on the east side of Henderson.

Realtor, Mason Richburg told 8 News Now about two new properties he just sold in the Shoreline community in Lake Las Vegas. A development that is currently being built and set to be complete by this summer.

“When I heard they were going to do Blue Heron Lake Las Vegas Waterfront subdivision, starting under a million dollars, I knew I had to check this out,” Richburg said.

With four other Blue Heron communities in the works in Lake Las Vegas, Shoreline has housing for just under $1 million. The lowest price point within all the communities.

Aileen Godoy Quinto was ready to move her family to the area after living in Summerlin for several years. Quinto works from home and wanted to invest in property that she not only could work in but would also be great for her family.

“It’s safe and community accessible to restaurants and water sports for my kids and at the same time you have the hotel that is walking distance and eco-friendly as you can just golf cart around,” Quinto shared.

With the purchase of these properties, residents are not just getting a waterfront view, but access to a sports club and water activities out on the lake.

President of Blue Heron, Chris Beucler shared details about the up-and-coming properties and why he felt locating to Lake Las Vegas was a smart move for his team.

“They vary from 2700 to 3700 square feet approximately. We will be opening our models in the next 45 days and we have 20 homes already under construction,” Beucler said.

As for the demographic, Beucler said they have seen a huge influx of buyers from California that include a mixed demographic of people who like to work from home but live an active outdoor lifestyle.