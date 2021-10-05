Housing complex for veterans changes ownership, leaving residents concerned and seeking answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of veterans are in limbo as the future of their low-income complex is unclear.

The landlord of Share Village abandoned the property last month.

8 News Now spoke to one of the veteran resident from the complex on Tuesday who said she is very concerned over her future and the rest of the community if the complex shuts down.

Cloria Smith has been living at Share Village since the beginning of August after claiming that the complex’s website was very attractive.

But she tells 8 News Now the unit was not what was promised and claims she got a MRSA infection from the filth.

Smith paid $3,000 to move in but last month she was notified by a letter that the landlord got COVID-19 and the program and property would transition to the owner YSBM Investments LLC.

Smith says the transition never happened and now the future of vulnerable veterans is grim.

“These are Vietnam veterans. They defended our country and not criminals. These are elderly people that need our help. We have to take care of them,” Smith added.

8 News Now reached out to Arnold Stalk who is the landlord of the property on Las Vegas Blvd.

he mentioned that he is still seriously ill with COVID-19 long hauler symptoms.

8 News Now has also learned Clark County District Court denied the petition to appoint a new management company.



YSBM Investments is the leaseholder — and they say they’re confident YSBM will begin to care for the tenants and its property.