Household chores can improve your health as you get older, study says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Household chores might seem like a drag, but some researchers say some housework might help adults to stay healthy as they get older.

The study, which was written in the journal ‘BMJ Open,’ a Singapore-based team of researchers found doing housework improves physical and mental health among older adults.

The study, which was done in Singapore, randomly recruited nearly 500 participants between 21 and 90 and quizzed them about the frequency of chores and other types of physical activity.

Light housework included tasks like as washing up, dusting, making the bed, hanging out the washing, ironing, tidying up and cooking.

Heavy housework included window cleaning, changing the bed, vacuuming, washing the floor and painting.

Overall, a combination of light and heavy housework was associated with higher cognitive function among older adults, but not in younger adults.