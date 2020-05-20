Houseboats, powerboats, and other watercraft rentals available again at Lake Mead, Lake Mohave on Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/ Guest Services, Inc. says it will reopen additional services, amenities, lodging, small boat, and houseboat rentals on Memorial Day.
The available services and opening time frame is as follow:
- Callville Bay Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 21: table seating and to-go food and beverage (12 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday); retail shop, fuel dock, small boat and houseboat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily).
- RV Park open as of May 8.
- Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 22: RV Park, motel, retail shop, fuel dock, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily); small boat and kayak rentals (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Monday)
- Opening May 29: Houseboat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily)
- Opening June 15: to-go food and beverage (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday)
- Echo Bay RV Village:
- Opening May 25: RV Park, retail shop and fuel docks (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily)
- Lake Mead RV Village:
- Opening May 21: RV Park (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Retail shop open as of May 15 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Temple Bar Resort & Marina:
- Opening May 22: Small boat rentals (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- RV Park, motel, retail shop, to-go food and beverage and fuel docks open as of May 15 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- Willow Beach Marina & Campground:
- Opening May 20: RV park, retail shop, fuel docks and small boat/kayak rentals (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
- Opening May 29: to-go food and beverage (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
“We look forward to welcoming guests to Lake Mead and Mohave for a safe and enjoyable official kick-off of summer this Memorial Day weekend,” said Rod Taylor, vice president, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc. “In the meantime, the health and safety of our team members and guests remain our top priorities. We have worked diligently to obtain necessary safety equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and plexiglass barriers, which will allow us to operate in accordance with guidance from local, state, and federal public health authorities.”
For guidelines from the National Park Service regarding recreating safely and responsibly in the parks during the current public health emergency, click here.