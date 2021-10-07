Houseboat deals available as summer heat turns to ‘Secret Season’ at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it’s hot in the summer, a houseboat on Lake Mead sounds like a “must-do” getaway.

But Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) is offering discounts as it cools off, and promoting the “Secret Season” for boaters.

(Courtesy: Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

“October is absolutely the best month for renting houseboats at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing for LMMA.

“The weather is ideal and the water temperature continues to stay warm enough for swimming and boating through November. Best of all, many visitors don’t know this is an ideal time to visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area, so for guests who do choose to rent boats, they’ll enjoy crystal-clear coves all to themselves,” Taylor said.

With 237 miles of shoreline at Lake Mohave, visitors exploring Cottonwood Cove are sure to find private, serene beaches all to themselves where they can moor their houseboat for the night. At Callville Bay, guests can enjoy up-close views of soaring red rock cliffs as well as countless bays and beaches along Lake Mead’s 550 miles of shoreline.

LMMA houseboat rentals begin at $1,995 for a three-night minimum stay. Guests can also receive anywhere from five to 25 percent off on select houseboats depending on the length of their rental.

All houseboats include a fully equipped kitchen, bed linens, canopied top deck and gas barbecue grill, while some models also include amenities such as waterslides and satellite TV. The largest model, the 75-foot Xtreme, also includes a top-deck hot tub. Houseboats can accommodate 6-12 guests.

For more information on houseboat pricing and to make a reservation, go to www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.com or call (855) 918-5253.