LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday morning, as many as five people were sent to the hospital after being shot at a birthday party.

Despite this party’s frequent occurrence, neighbors said the celebration had never ended in gunfire until this past weekend.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) surrounded a northeast valley home in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue around 1 a.m. after reported gunshots.

The home is located north of East Lake Mead Boulevard and west of North Nellis Boulevard, where neighbors like Sergio Sebastiano awoke to a heavy police presence.

“My wife checked in the window, checked outside. (She saw) the police,” said Sebastiano, who lives behind the property.

He tells 8 News Now a swarm of people occupied the backyard where loud, live music was being played before gunshots dispersed the crowd.

A source with LVMPD confirmed to 8 News Now Investigators and said about 100 people were in the backyard before an argument between two partygoers escalated into the shooting.

The source also stated that five people were hit, while two of the people were sent to surgery for their wounds.

As of Monday morning, the coroner’s office does not have any public information indicating anyone died as a result of these injuries.

Police would not confirm the status of each victim on Monday.

When confronted at the front door Monday morning, a person who identified herself as a resident of the property would not explain the circumstances of the shooting.

She said, rather, that the home occupants were unaware of the shooting in their backyard until seeing it on the news the following morning.

Neighbors, like Calvin Border, told 8 News Now that the party is a frequent occurrence in the neighborhood but that gunfire is not.

“I saw about 10 police cars lined up on the street here. I’ve never seen that before, so I knew something had happened,” said Border while gazing at the property several hundred feet away. “They have this house party once or twice a month on Saturday nights. Pretty often.”

When asked if he was concerned that the parties would end in gunfire again, Border had unclear predictions but noted that on the street, “things get wild on Saturday night.”