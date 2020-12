LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries are reported in a house fire Christmas morning in a neighborhood just south of Meadows Mall.

The fire was caused by a candle in a bedroom, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Providence Lane, but the fire had already been extinguished using a garden hose.

“There are more candle fires on Christmas Day in the U.S. than any other day of the year,” Szymanski said.