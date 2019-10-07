House fire sends 1 person to hospital

KLAS - 8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a Monday morning house fire.
The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. near E. Sahara Avenue and 6th Avenue.
F3H TOC: 5:53AM. E Sahara / S 6th St. house fire, heavy fire & smoke on arrival, crews attacking, water on the fire, 1 critical burn victim to hospital, cause U/I, PIO1 enroute. #PIO1NEWS— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 7, 2019
