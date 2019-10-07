House fire sends 1 person to hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a Monday morning house fire.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. near E. Sahara Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories