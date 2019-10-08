UPDATE: Full-scale investigation to be conducted after house fire sends three victims to hospital in northwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three victims were transported to the hospital after Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the northwest Valley Tuesday morning. A woman and small child are in “very critical” condition, suffering from severe burns, and a man is in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.
The woman and child were in the bedroom where the fire was confined, according to Tim Szymanski, LVFD public information officer. The man was in another part of the home.
Due to the serious nature of the incident, LVFD Tweeted a full-scale investigation will be conducted with Metro and the Clark County Coroner. “This is routine on a very critical fire. Will take several hours.”
A call reporting the incident was received at 8:19 a.m. The fire department said light smoke was seen coming from the two-story home, located at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.