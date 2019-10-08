UPDATE: Full-scale investigation to be conducted after house fire sends three victims to hospital in northwest Valley

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the northwest Valley Tuesday. Three victims were transported to the hospital.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three victims were transported to the hospital after Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the northwest Valley Tuesday morning. A woman and small child are in “very critical” condition, suffering from severe burns, and a man is in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.

The woman and child were in the bedroom where the fire was confined, according to Tim Szymanski, LVFD public information officer. The man was in another part of the home.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, LVFD Tweeted a full-scale investigation will be conducted with Metro and the Clark County Coroner. “This is routine on a very critical fire. Will take several hours.”

UPDATE: Because of the seriousness of injuries,full scale investigation will take place. @LVMPD & @CCCoroner responding to work with @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators at scene. This is ROUTINE on a very critical Fire. Will take several hours(like a critical MVA) #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 8, 2019

UPDATE: Fire is OUT, bedroom fire (room & contents) confined to room, 1 small child, 2 adults to Hospital- very critical, cause under investigation, crews picking up, investigators now have scene, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWSI pic.twitter.com/YwdIIRKCc0 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 8, 2019

A call reporting the incident was received at 8:19 a.m. The fire department said light smoke was seen coming from the two-story home, located at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle.

F3H. TOC: 8:19AM. 1930 Fox Canyon Cir. light smoke showing from large 2-sto custom home, crews found fire room, 2 victims located reported as children located being brought out, 2 addition EMS units requested, water on fire, PIO1 enroute #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 8, 2019

