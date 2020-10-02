House fire produces heavy smoke in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are working at the scene of a blaze in the northwest valley that produced heavy smoke.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 5 a.m. on reports that a two-story house was burning in the 3400 block of Lacebark Pine St.

The home is near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

F3H TOC: 5:13AM. 3436 Lacebark Pine St. hvy fire/smoke showing 2nd floor of 2 story house, crews pulling lines and attacking, offensive operations, fire on second floor & attic. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/3ZflyEHR8i — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 2, 2020

No information was available about injuries.

No estimate on damage to the home was immediately available.

A tweet from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue indicated the fire was on the second floor of the structure.