House fire produces heavy smoke in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are working at the scene of a blaze in the northwest valley that produced heavy smoke.
Firefighters responded to a call just after 5 a.m. on reports that a two-story house was burning in the 3400 block of Lacebark Pine St.
The home is near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway.
No information was available about injuries.
No estimate on damage to the home was immediately available.
A tweet from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue indicated the fire was on the second floor of the structure.