UPDATE: According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire is out. Four properties have been damaged in total. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at a two-story home in east Las Vegas around 1:34 p.m.

The fire reportedly is in a detached garage to the rear of the home, as well as the attic, but is spreading to the home next door. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, everyone has made it out of the house, and no injuries have been reported.

LVFR work to control the spread of a house fire in Las Vegas (Photo credit: Jonathan Carrera)

Crews are working to extinguish the flames before they spread further.