LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the east part of the valley Saturday night.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Saturday night near Lake Mead Blvd. and Hollywood Blvd.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say the fire is burning in a vacant house.

No word on any injuries.

No other details were immediately available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.