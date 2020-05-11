House Democrats finalizing new stimulus bill, could unveil within next day

(CNN) — Sources say House Democrats are putting finishing touches on another massive stimulus bill, and could unveil it within the next day.

According to a senior aide, it is more likely that lawmakers will introduce the bill on Tuesday.

The House could vote later in the week on the bill and a change in rules now allows members to vote on the floor remotely. The rules change would also allow remote committee action.

Democratic leaders have said members would get 72 hours notice before any floor vote.

The bill would kick off another stage in the debate over adding more money to the stimulus.

Senate GOP leaders and the White House have so far resisted more stimulus, wanting to assess how the nearly $3 trillion in rescue programs are being implemented.