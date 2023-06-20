LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a Las Vegas home that looks very normal on the outside but on the inside, it’s a colorful mix of artwork with everything from Super Mario to Marvel.

A Las Vegas valley man hired local artists to completely deck out his home known as the “graffiti house” in Spring Valley. The three-bedroom, two-bath home is a live-in art piece.

Ivan Phillips and his family bought the home as a blank slate 11 years ago and decided to hire local artists to give the home some personality.

All of the painting was done by Las Vegas artists. (Credit: Brian Mannasmith/Neon Photography)

All of the painting was done by local artists. (KLAS)

All of the painting was done by local artists.

“We would see all this street art and think why can’t we have this in our house? Because this house is very unique with the architecture, it has the big walls and not that many people have the space in the house where they can put all that artwork up,” he said.

Now the family is selling to move into a bigger house with a pool. In the meantime, he said there are still blank spaces upstairs where more art could be added. He hopes whoever buys the home continues to add art to the walls.

Phillips said his favorite art piece in the home is on the floor which is painted a special metallic with inlaid glitter.

The homes sales prices is $995K.